University of the Fraser Valley cancels most classes starting Monday

One-week pause for all except trades, health followed by move to 'remote learning' starting March 23

Students at the Chilliwack campus of the University of the Fraser Valley. (Darren MacDonald/ UFV)

Most University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) classes are cancelled starting Monday in response to the COVID-19 situation.

The move announced Sunday follows the lead of other post-secondary institutions in B.C. including UBC and SFU, which made the decision on Friday.

• READ MORE: B.C.’s largest universities move classes online amid coronavirus spread

UFV administration made the decision to pause all classes for the week, both face-to-face and online – except trades and health studies – beginning March 16 to allow faculty to transition course content for delivery via remote learning and assessment.

“UFV is balancing delivering quality education and programming with continuing to provide a healthy environment for our faculty, staff, and students – our number-one priority,” said UFV president Joanne MacLean in a statement issued Sunday. “UFV is very mindful of the Provincial Health Officer’s recommendations regarding preventive personal hygiene measures, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, and travel recommendations.”

Classes will resume in a remote learning environment on March 23.

Starting Monday the trades programs (within Applied and Technical Studies) and health studies programs (within the Faculty of Health Sciences) will continue in person with social-distancing measures in place for the time being.

Other measures taken:

• All face-to-face final exams are cancelled. Faculty members will determine the most appropriate assessment method for providing students with a final grade.

• University buildings and services remain open. Student support services, libraries, residences, computer labs, classrooms with computer labs, art studios, and the athletic centre will remain open.

• Faculty members will be providing further information to students over the coming week on information specific to their individual courses.

• Students currently participating in off-campus placements, internships, co-ops, and practicums may continue with the permission of their host organization and are required to adhere to all of their safety procedures and guidelines including the need for self-isolation after returning from international travel.

• Staff and administration will continue to work under normal UFV business hours. Employees who are sick are asked to stay home.

“As we have done many times in our past, UFV will adapt to this challenge and find unique and innovative ways to fulfill our mandate and continue educating. We will continue engaging learners and transforming lives,” MacLean said.

More information is available for students and faculty at on blogs.ufv.ca/urgent-news.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: paul.henderson@theprogress.com

Chilliwack Progress