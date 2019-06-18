United We Roll For Canada rolls into Barriere

When a dedicated group got together to organize a convoy of trucks from Red Deer, Alberta, to Parliament Hill in Ottawa last February little did they realize the momentum they would generate in creating awareness for the oil and gas industry in Canada.

The United We Roll For Canada Kenworth fire truck that led a convoy of 170 semis and trucks from Red Deer, Alberta to Parliament Hill, Ottawa, and back last February to raise awareness about the oil and gas industry in this country.(Leanne Hamblin photo)

When a dedicated group got together to organize a convoy of trucks from Red Deer, Alberta, to Parliament Hill in Ottawa last February little did they realize the momentum they would generate in creating awareness for the oil and gas industry in Canada.

Glen Carritt, from Innisfail, Alberta, took on the job of operations manager for the convoy, and notes on the United We Roll webpage that the purpose of the convoy was,”…to show our concern to the current government that we oppose bill C48 and C69. We are in favour of pipelines to move our products in the oil and gas sector to the rest of Canada as well as the rest of the world. We are opposed to the current format of the carbon tax as well as the UN impact on Canadian borders”.

By the time the convoy left Red Deer on Feb. 14, 2019, there were some 170 semis and trucks who made the trip to Ottawa, where on arrival they held rallies for more than two days on Parliament Hill. Carritt says he and his family have a vested interest in Canada’s natural resources sector and thereby in the success and continuation of the United We Roll Convoy For Canada movement.

Part of that dedication as we see it today is that Carritt and others are still on the road in Canada sharing their message and interviewing Canadians from all walks of life about citizens thoughts about Canadian pipelines and industries. That’s why the United We Roll For Canada convoy of awareness rolled into Barriere the morning of Tuesday, June 18, thanks to an area resident who hails from Germany and who met Carritt in Kamloops. He encouraged Carritt to come to Barriere and other North Thompson communities, many who rely heavily on resource based employment, and Carritt obliged.

When United We Roll For Canada drove into town they parked on the roadside next to the Barriere Mall where they drew plenty of attention. Barriere Fire Rescue stopped by, and Fire Chief Ashley Wohlgemuth was one of many who signed their name to the side of the big red Kenworth fire truck that led the United We Roll For Canada convoy across the country and back.

Thompson Nicola Regional District Vice- Chair and Area ‘O’ director Bill Kershaw was out on his tractor cutting hay, but was obliging to make a quick trip downtown to welcome the convoy into town, still in work gear and appropriately wearing his ‘Support Canadian Energy’ t-shirt. Carritt took advantage of Kershaw’s presence, and taped an interview with the TNRD rep to be part of the verbal documentary on how Canadians feel about pipelines and industry.

If you would like to learn more about United We Roll For Canada go to: #UnitedWeRollForCanada or https://www.facebook.com/ UnitedWeRollForCanada/