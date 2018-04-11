United Way’s $5 million goal reached, campaign leaders honoured

Viking Air CEO David Curtis given Award of Distinction for support of United Way Greater Victoria

The United Way Spirit Awards were handed out at the Fairmont Empress Hotel on Wednesday, recognizing donors and workplaces that ran United Way fundraising campaigns. The 2017 campaign raised just over $5 million. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

One of Patricia Jelinski’s last official functions as president and CEO of United Way Greater Victoria was to preside over a successful 2017 campaign, one that raised $5.01 million toward the organization’s three-year goal of $15 million.

The total raised through 235 workplace giving campaigns, various community organization fundraisers and individual donations was announced Wednesday, along with campaign award and special recognition winners, during the annual Spirit Awards lunch at the Fairmont Empress Hotel.

The event is held to thank donors and campaign leaders for their efforts in providing funds that the United Way will invest into programs and services for children, youth, families and seniors across Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands.

Jelinski, whose four-year term as head of the organization winds up May 1, earned kudos from the UWGV board chair.

“We thank Patricia for her leadership. She has transformed the organization and set United Way on a solid path for the future. We wish her the best in her new position,” said Ivan Watson.

He pointed out that Wednesday’s celebration was intended to thank the people on the ground doing the fundraising to help those served by a wide range of service organizations in the community.

WATCH: United Way Greater Victoria embarks on ambitious multi-year campaign

Among the 13 individuals and companies honoured on the day were David Curtis, president and CEO of Viking Air Limited, whose North Saanich-based company has been a leader in this and past campaigns. Curtis was recognized with the prestigious Chair’s Award of Distinction, for showing “extraordinary commitment to United Way’s community campaign through the workplace and individual giving.”

Other Spirit Award winners included:

Outstanding Employee Campaign Chair (over 100 employees): Knappett Projects, Kathy Price; (under 100 employees): Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce, Sophie Clodge and Emara Angus

Outstanding Campaign Committee: Queen Alexandra Centre for Children’s Health and Island Health, Hospital Employee Union SVI, HSABC

Leadership Giving: Fairmont Empress, Unifor 4276

Community Impact: Island Health and Affiliated Unions

Community Partner: Community Living Victoria, Hospital Employees Union SVI

Labour Partnership Spirit Award: Natural Resources Canada, Pacific Forestry Centre, PIPSC Victoria, PIPSC RES and PSAC UEW Local 20169

Post-Secondary Challenge Cup: Camosun College; BCGEU 701, Camosun College Faculty Association, CUPE 2081

Financial Challenge Cup: BMO Bank of Montreal

Municipal Challenge Cup: Capital Regional District, CUPE 1978

Naden Band Spirit of Excellence Award: Victoria Labour Council

Outstanding Workplace Spirit Award: Royal Roads University; CUPE 3886, RRUFA

“None of the vital work that United Way does here in Victoria and the Capital Regional District would be possible without them,” Watson said of the countless donors and volunteers. “United Way will continue to change lives for the better here in the community because of their generosity.”

For more information, visit uwgv.ca.

