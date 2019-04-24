United Way to recognize outstanding community members

The annual Spirit Awards celebration will feature 13 award recipients

United Way is recognizing the outstanding volunteers and donors in its annual Spirit Awards celebration.

On Wednesday morning, 38 nominees will be pared down to 13 award-winners at a celebratory luncheon at the Fairmont Empress Hotel.

ALSO READ: United Way opens grants to help charities tackle social issues

Each year, the United Way recognizes the accomplishments of more than 250 workplaces to select its final winners.

This year the thirteen awards categories include:

Outstanding Employee Campaign Chair under 100 employees

Outstanding Employee Campaign Chair over 100 employees

Outstanding Campaign Committee

Thanks a Million, for businesses that have donated more than $1 million cumulatively

Leadership Giving

Community Impact

Community Partner

Labour Partnership

Post-Secondary Challenge Cup

Financial Challenge Cup

Municipal Challenge Cup

Outstanding Workplace Campaign

Chair’s Award of Distinction, which is presented to a local philanthropist and business leader for his/her individual and corporate support of United Way

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram