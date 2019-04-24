United Way to recognize outstanding community members

United Way is recognizing the outstanding volunteers and donors in its annual Spirit Awards celebration.
On Wednesday morning, 38 nominees will be pared down to 13 award-winners at a celebratory luncheon at the Fairmont Empress Hotel.
Each year, the United Way recognizes the accomplishments of more than 250 workplaces to select its final winners.
This year the thirteen awards categories include:
- Outstanding Employee Campaign Chair under 100 employees
- Outstanding Employee Campaign Chair over 100 employees
- Outstanding Campaign Committee
- Thanks a Million, for businesses that have donated more than $1 million cumulatively
- Leadership Giving
- Community Impact
- Community Partner
- Labour Partnership
- Post-Secondary Challenge Cup
- Financial Challenge Cup
- Municipal Challenge Cup
- Outstanding Workplace Campaign
- Chair’s Award of Distinction, which is presented to a local philanthropist and business leader for his/her individual and corporate support of United Way
Â
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram