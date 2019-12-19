United Way Southern Interior BC names new executive director

Kahir Lalji started his new position in Kelowna earlier this week

Kahir Lalji is the new executive director (Photo courtesy of the UWSI)

The United Way Southern Interior BC (UWSI) has announced a new executive director in Kelowna.

Kahir Lalji started his new position with UWSI earlier this week and will help to create a new 15-month strategic plan for the organization as one of his first tasks.

Lalji has over ten years of experience working in non-profit organizations and holds a Master In Gerontology from Simon Fraser University.

Lalji’s past positions include serving as provincial director of population health for the United Way Lower Mainland and as president of the British Columbia Original Minds Association.

While Lalji was born in the Lower Mainland, he has extensive family connections in both Vernon and Penticton.

“I’m super excited to be back in the Okanagan and work with the United Way movement,” said Lalji.

“I’m excited to work here and get to know the needs and opportunities of each north, central and south Okanagan community.

United Way board chair Sinead Scanion also voiced her excitement having Lalji on the team.

“On behalf of the board of directors, we are incredibly excited to announce Kahir as the new executive director,” said Scanion.

“His wealth of experience in the not for profit sector, as well as his depth of knowledge of the United Way movement made this a perfect fit.”

According to the organization, Lalji will meet all the United Way stakeholders in early 2020.

UWSI serves communities across the Okanagan and helps to improve peoples’ lives through local initiatives.

For more information on the United Way, you can visit their website.

