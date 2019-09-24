United Way makes Vernon social issues #UNIGNORABLE

Organizations highlight tough subjects like homelessness, domestic violence to bring about change

The United Way SIBC team: Jude Brunt, Community Investment Mgr; Tracy Williamson, North Okanagan Community Engagement Manager; Sarah Anne Taylor, Individual and Planned Giving Manager; Jeremy Lugowy, Corporate and Workplace Giving Mgr; Marie Martin, Finance Admin Associate; Marianne Dahl, Marketing and Events Mgr; Jeanne Legua, Community Investment Associate; Sinead Scanlon, BDO Sr. Manager and United Way SIBC Board Chair. (Contributed)

United Way kicked off its fall campaign in Vernon last week at Bannister Honda, which will highlight key issues in the community.

#UNIGNORABLE is a unique campaign that seeks to highlight local issues including homelessness, poverty and domestic violence. The United Way Southern Interior BC community champions donned bright orange shirts to send the message home that these issues can’t go unseen or ignored.

“We are on a mission to raise awareness of local, social issues and help the most vulnerable people so they have a chance at a better way of life,” the statement said.

Charity partners, community leaders, local businesses, corporate sponsors and volunteers gathered on Sept. 19, to launch the campaign.

