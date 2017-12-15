United Way campaign lacking funds

Organization not even at 50 per cent mark of fundraising goal

The annual Drive Thru Breakfast is a United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap fundraising staple. So is asking the public for donations. Right now, the organization is not even halfway to its $240,000 goal. (Black Press file photo)

With just two weeks to go until the end of the year, United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap is very concerned for the communities they serve.

Donations are down significantly and United Way is at 41 per cent of its $240,000 goal.

“I am very worried for programs that are making positive outcomes for local people,” said executive director Linda Yule.

“We have 30 programs that count on United Way funding to provide services for people in our area.”

Yule said her organization, in 2016, was asked for 100 per cent more than it had available to distribute.

“We know that several of our funded agencies are being asked for more services and looking to United Way to fill that need in the community,” she said, adding there isn’t a lot United Way doesn’t fund.

“Post-partum depression, or after school programs, or pre-natal nutrition, or seniors. We don’t want to see these groups having to fundraise, they should be focusing on providing programs.”

Donations can be made online at www.unitedwaynocs.com, you can mail or drop a cheque off to 3304-30th Avenue in Vernon or call 250-549-1346 to give by credit card.