Unisus School organizers anticipate enrolment growth

Private school in Summerland has completed first year of operation

SCHOOL DAYSKindergarten and Grade 1 students at the Unisus School in Summerland participate in a classroom activity. The school is at the end of its first year of operations, with 30 students from preschool to Grade 6. For next year, the school will expand to Grade 10.(JOHN ARENDT/SUMMERLAND REVIEW)

The Unisus School in Summerland had 30 students from preschool to Grade 6 enrolled during its first year, but organizers expect the numbers to increase in the years to come.

“We’ve had really good feedback,” said Brenda Gallagher, associate director of recruitment and marketing for the private school. “It’s been a pretty incredible year for us.”

She said the school plans to double its enrolment for next year, when it will offer education from preschool to Grade 10.

By the 2020 to 2021 school year, it will offer Grade 12, and within five years, Gallagher expects enrolment to reach 450 students.

“We have all the ingredients for an incredible school,” she said.

“It’s been really fun to see the shift in our children as they grasp this inquiry-based learning and their excitement every day they come to school,” Hannah Hartman, junior school principal, said earlier this year. “We have a really close school and really committed teachers. It’s been a really fun community to be a part of.”

The school will offer the International Baccalaureate program and will attract Canadian and international students.

At present, enrolment has been strictly local, she added.

Earlier this year, construction began on a dormitory building on the school property. The building, which will have a capacity of 100 students, is now nearing completion.

The school is at the site of the former Glenfir School in Summerland. That private school operated from 1993 until March, 2011. It offered Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12, and at its peak in the early 2000s, had around 175 students.

The building, on a seven-hectare property, was constructed in 1996 and expanded in 2006. It occupies 3,700 square metres.

