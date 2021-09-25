Unique fundraiser will support local volunteer firefighters

Three local fire departments are set up to receive some much needed funds with the second annual Fifty + Impactful People fundraiser.

The event will take place Oct. 7, between 4:30 and 6 p.m., at the Princeton Airport.

Everyone who purchases a ticket for $50 will be able to vote for the volunteer fire department they love most.

Fifty + Impactful people is organized by the Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen and managing the project are foundation representative Kim English and Princeton councillor Barb Gould.

The inaugural event in 2020 was an enormous success, said English.

“We raised $17,500 for three charities, Princeton Crisis Assistance, Princeton Seniors Drop In Centre and Princeton and District Community Services Society. That was a really terrific give-back to the community. Then the foundation had an anonymous donor who matched what was raised for the Princeton Community Fund, so together that event raised over $37,000,” English said.

With more corporate sponsors on board this year, sights are set even higher, said English.

“The success of the first year wasn’t just the money that was raised for the charities, but also for the people who were there. It was an opportunity to reconnect and really learn more about each others’ organizations.”

This year the volunteer fire departments from Princeton, Erris and Tulameen will be making a pitch for funding.

Choosing to support firefighters was a no-brainer, English added, noting the back-to-back fire seasons experienced in the area.

“We’ve heard from community members about the challenges that these departments are having. They don’t have the time and resources or the energy to hold their own community fundraisers.”

All COVD protocols will be followed for those attending the event in person, and those people will also enjoy wine from Seven Stones and food from The Copper Pit.

To purchase tickets contact Gould at bgould@princeton.ca or English at kimenglish@cfso.net, 250-486-2020.

