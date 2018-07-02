Union to host housing panel discussion in Kelowna

The BCGEU panel will discuss ways to address the current affordability crisis in the province

One of B.C.’s largest unions is tackling the issue of housing.

The B.C. Government and Service Employees Union (BCGEU) will host a panel of experts and community members in Kelowna Tuesday, July 3 to speak about different ways to tackle the affordability crisis.

It says since taking power, the NDP government has implemented a number of major policy changes and has promised to invest billions into affordable housing.

According to the union that has is a good start but as housing prices continue to soar the Okanagan has become one of the least affordable regions in Canada, and many people across the political spectrum feel more can be done.

The panel discussion—which will be free and open to the public—will be moderated by BCGEU treasurer and co-author of the report Building an Affordable B.C., Paul Finch.

The panel will include:

Harpinder Sandhu—A CUPE 1767 member co-author of the Building an Affordable B.C. report

Kari Michaels—BCGEU executive-vice president and lead on the Affordable BC campaign

Norah Bowman – Professor of English and Gender, Sexuality and Women’s Studies at Okanagan College, a former NDP candidate and local activist

The BCGEU will also present recommendations from the Building an Affordable B.C. report, including how the province can strengthen its 30-point housing plan to address what it feels is the the root of the crisis—speculation on the part of financial institutions and wealthy investors in the housing market.

The event is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at the BCGEU Kelowna office, 1064 Borden Avenue.

