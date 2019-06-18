Union Club of B.C. votes in its first female president

Grace Van den Brink, president of The Union Club of British Columbia. She is the clubâ€™s first female president. (Photo courtesy of The Union Club of British Columbia)

A woman will lead the way for the first time at The Union Club of British Columbia.

“I’m delighted and honoured to serve the Union Club as their new president,” said Grace Van den Brink who was acclaimed during the annual general meeting on June 6. “We are an inclusive private social club which has evolved to where our membership and governing board is almost equally women and men. The club offers a wide range of events and offerings for members and guests that is unique in the city – all in a landmark clubhouse that is also a national historic site.”

READ ALSO: Union Club recognized as national historic site

Nominated by past presidents Lawrence Graham and Bernard Beck, Van den Brink serves as the Union Club’s first woman president.

“Over the years, she has given of her time and skills for the betterment of the club,” said Graham. “I know our membership will benefit from her leadership.”

Van den Brink joined the Union Club in 2003. Her contributions include service on various subcommittees, as a general committee (board) member and as vice president. She calls the club “her home away from home.”

Her background includes both private and public sectors. Born into a family involved in the hospitality industry, she also worked in marketing and communications in Victoria and Vancouver. This was followed by public service with the province in public affairs and the ministry responsible for local government.

Lyle Soetaert was acclaimed vice president, while Heather Kohler, Kerri Gibson and Tony Joe were named to the general committee.

