Union Bay water plant now finished

After years of planning and coordination, the Union Bay Improvement District (UBID) has completed a new water treatment facility to service 690 properties in the community – allowing a regular boil-water advisory by Island Health to be lifted.

The $4.2 million plant was officially completed on May 15 and includes filtration of the water (drawn from Langley Lake) –meeting provincial water treatment guidelines what were previously not being achieved.

“This project is a success that has been many years in the making by many people – from board members and staff who helped prepare the UBID many years ago for this investment, to Union Bay Estates for their donation of the land, to the construction crews able to wrap up the work amidst the challenges presented by COVID-19,” said Ian Munro, UBID chair. “We are thankful to everyone who has contributed to this critical milestone.”

A new water treatment plant was mandated by the province, and after planning, design and procurement was completed with the support of Koers Engineering, construction by Ridgeline Mechanical Ltd. began in June 2019.

The original goal to complete the plant by April was postponed due to additional constraints created by COVID-19. Along with the new treatment system, the project included a new building facility, a new glass-fused steel water reservoir and new water main and tie-ins.

RELATED STORY: UBID awards contract for new water treatment plant

The total cost of the water treatment plant project supplied by Ridgeline Construction is $4.2 million, of which approximately $700,000 will be contributed from UBID’s Public Works Capital Reserve and $3.5 million will be borrowed and amortized over 25 years. Parcel taxes have increased from $345 to approximately $390 in 2020 – a $46 increase.

“The UBID’s most critical service is to provide clean, safe and reliable water to our residents, and completing this project so we could do so has been our top priority,” said Munro. “We know that the ongoing boil water advisories have been trying for many in the community and we’re thankful to all for consideration in this time.”

For further information and to view regular project updates, visit https://union-bay.ca/water

Comox Valley Record