Union Bay Improvement District board to add new members

The Union Bay Improvement District (UBID) board will see a couple of new members around the table.

The move comes a little later than expected, as plans to vote for vacant or contested board seats had to be delayed from the spring due to public health restrictions for the COVID-19 outbreak.

Trustee Rick Bitten had been scheduled to step down but stayed on the few extra months until the process of finding new board members was conducted.

“We thank Rick for his significant contributions,” board chair Ian Munro said via email.

Another incumbent also stayed on past her term but is now continuing on the board.

“Susanna Kaljur also served her full term plus additional months to get us through the pandemic and big thanks to her for her service,” Munro said.

She filed papers again and won the position by acclamation, serving through 2023.

A new board member John France won a seat by acclamation and will serve a full term through 2023.

Also by acclamation, Eve Gaudreau will fill the position vacated earlier this year by trustee and previous chair Hein Vandenberg. This position will run until 2022.

The three will join Munro and board member Ted Haraldson. The three candidates were the only people filing nomination papers for the three positions during a nomination period that ran from July 30 to Aug. 2o.

They will be officially added to the board at the annual general meeting when it is held in September.

The community is also undergoing a process to look at its governance for the future. Specifically, UBID is working with a consultant and the Comox Valley Regional District on a study and ultimately a decision by residents on whether to maintain the current arrangement of UBID overseeing water, fire protection and street lighting service in the community south of Courtenay or whether these services should be rolled into the regional district for administration.

