Union Bay elects two new trustees

Paul Healey and Hein Vandenberg will join the Union Bay Improvement District board

Paul Healey and Hein Vandenberg are the two newest Union Bay Improvement District trustees.

The Union Bay Improvement District board will see two new faces.

Paul Healey and Hein Vandenberg are the two newest elected trustees to the board following Saturday’s election.

Vandenberg led the votes with 343 and Healey came in close behind with 340. Glenn Loxam, who was running for re-election, received 260 votes and Trina Gable received 252.

According to their campaign platforms, both Healey and Vandenburg would like Union Bay to pursue becoming a service area of the Comox Valley Regional District.