Union Bay boil water notice lifted

The boil water notice issued by the Union Bay Improvement District (UBID) and Island Health is no longer in effect.

Increased water quality monitoring has shown that the turbidity level is steadily decreasing and is now in compliance with health regulations of 1 NTU or less.

The boil water notice had been in effect since Dec. 15, 2018.

UBID provides water to a network from the Buckley Bay store to the end of Kilmarnock in the north end.

After a boil water notice has been lifted residents should:

• Flush all water-using fixtures for one minute.

• Run cold-water faucets and drinking fountains for one minute before using the water.

• Drain and flush all ice-making machines in your refrigerator.

• Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle.

• Drain and refill hot water tanks set below 45 C (normal setting is 60 C).

• Change any pre-treatment filters (under sink style and refrigerator water filters, carbon block, activated carbon, sediment filters, etc.).