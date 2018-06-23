Unexpected closure for Ashcroft emergency department

The emergency department will be closed for 12 hours starting 8 p.m. Saturday.

Despite what the sign says, the Emergency Department at the Ashcroft Hospital will be closed from 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 23 until 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 24. Photo: Barbara Roden.

Ashcroft and area residents are advised that due to unexpected limited nurse availability at the Ashcroft Hospital and Health Centre, the emergency department (ED) will be closed overnight on Saturday, June 23 only.

The ED will close on Saturday, June 23 at 8 p.m. and will re-open at 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 24.

Services outside these hours remain unchanged. ED services normally operate on weekends only, starting on Friday at 6 p.m. and running until Monday at 8 a.m.

Interior Health regrets this interruption to its normal emergency department services. Residents should take note of the following if they require care when the emergency department is closed:

In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1. You can also visit the emergency department at one of the following facilities:

o Royal Inland Hospital – 311 Columbia Street, Kamloops

o Lillooet Hospital – 951 Murray Street, Lillooet

o Nicola Valley Hospital – 3451 Voght Street, Merritt

Call HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1 (24 hour service) if you are unsure about your need to go to the emergency department.

Interior Health apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.