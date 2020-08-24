Underwater recovery operation underway for missing kayaker north of Prince George

Witnesses say an adult man disappeared after his kayak turned over on Davie Lake Saturday

An RCMP underwater recovery team is currently onsite at Davie Lake in northern British Columbia searching for a missing kayaker.

On the afternoon of Aug. 22 (Saturday), Prince George RCMP received reports that an adult male disappeared after the kayak he was in turned over.

Frontline police officers and Prince George Search and Rescue members searched the surface area of the lake to no avail. An RCMP helicopter survey of the lake and shoreline was also unsuccessful, police said in a media release this afternoon.

The underwater recovery team was brought on Sunday and continues to search for the man’s body.

Anybody who may have information as to the identity of the man, should contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3321.

Davie Lake is approximately 80 kilometres north of Prince George near the community of Bear Lake. Bear Lake is a designated place in the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George.

