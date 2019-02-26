Underage sex trial for Chilliwack David Lee Roth impersonator finally set to begin

David Kuntz-Angel, known for impersonating Van Halen lead singer David Lee Roth, is facing sex charges against an underage girl.

A man charged with underage sexual interference dating back more than a decade, and who has pretended to be American rock star David Lee Roth for many years, will remain in custody after a bail review decision in BC Supreme Court in Chilliwack on Monday.

David Paul Kuntz-Angel, who has several other aliases, has been in custody for over a year in the bizarre case dating back to 2006.

Details of the bail review evidence cannot be reported due to a publication ban, but his trial is set to go ahead on March 4.

Over the past several months, Kuntz-Angel has insisted he is innocent and claims the charges against him amount to malicious prosecution.

Last year he said he planned to make an application for a writ of habeas corpus, a move to argue he’s been unlawfully detained. He also said the Crown was misleading the court and suggested Crown lawyer Sandra Di Curzio had involved in “conduct in bad faith.”

The case at bar against the 53-year-old Kuntz-Angel includes accusations he was grooming the complainant from the age of eight to 19, when she complained to police.

Kuntz-Angel is known in Chilliwack and in various communities all the way to Ontario for his compulsion to pretend he is David Lee Roth, the former lead singer of Van Halen.

Newspaper reports from the Brantford, Ontario area from over a decade ago detail incidents where Kuntz-Angel passed himself off as Roth leading to media hype that even caused the real David Lee Roth to issue a statement saying he wasn’t in the area.

And it was while he on the lam for several months in late 2017 that his obsession with David Lee Roth led to his arrest. He apparently went into the Long & McQuade store in both Chilliwack and Abbotsford and told staff he was the American rock singer, something that tipped off staff.

Last March both Crown and defence in the case entered submissions about whether or not the alleged victim in the case could testify via closed-circuit video with a support dog.

That is now the plan and the alleged victim will testify with support from Caber, a yellow lab who was Canada’s first Intervention K-9 and his handler, Delta Police Victim Services Coordinator Kim Gramlich.

The trial is scheduled to begin March 4.

