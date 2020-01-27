‘Uncorked’ wine and food festival returns to Parksville

Event to raise funds for Variety Children's Charity, Rotary Club Parksville AM

The days of wine and good food are on the horizon once again.

Get ready to raise your glass and toast B.C.’s best wines, brews, ciders and spirits at the 12th annual Parksville Uncorked Wine & Food Festival, Feb. 20-23.

Those seeking to escape for the ultimate culinary getaway will want to save the date and experience this four-day festival that showcases B.C.’s best.

Festival-goers will sample best brews, spirits, ciders, sip fine wines, and savour gourmet delights prepared by talented chefs in collaboration with many local farm producers.

Parksville Untapped kicks off the festival on Thursday, Feb. 20 at The Beach Club Resort. Beer-loving guests will take home an exclusive beer glass to tip back some of BC’s best craft brews, ciders and spirits paired with tasty local eats.

Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort hosts Swirl the Signature Wine Gala event on Friday night, Feb. 21. Guests will have an opportunity to sample wines from more than 50 B.C. wineries and savour deliciously prepared bites throughout the event.

The fun continues for wine lovers seeking an intimate tasting experience with two exciting winemakers’ dinners on Saturday, Feb 22. Tigh-Na-Mara’s executive chef, Eric Edwards, and his team will be creating a culinary dream paired with Laughing Stock Winery and The Beach Club Resort’s executive chef, Rick Davidson, and his team will prepare a delicious dinner paired with Burrowing Owl Winery.

Sunday, Feb. 23 wraps up the festival with effervescent Bubbles & Brunch at both resorts.

As proud community and charity supporters, both resorts have selected the beneficiaries of this year’s Parksville Uncorked to be Variety – the Children’s Charity and Rotary Club Parksville AM.

Don’t miss your chance to sip, savour, meet, mingle and celebrate at the 12th Annual Parksville Uncorked. Space is limited, so don’t waste time. Buy your tickets now.

To purchase tickets and to the ultimate culinary getaway visit www.parksvilleuncorked.com or Call 1-800-663-7373.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

