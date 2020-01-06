Unconscious person pulled from Penticton structure fire

Smoke could be seen rising from the single level commercial motel.

Penticton firefighters have rescued an unconscious person from a structure fire at 270 Riverside Drive.

At approximately 11:12 a.m. Monday, crews from the Penticton Fire Department were called to the scene.

Upon arrival crews noticed smoke rising from a single level commercial motel, and shortly after they reported that fire was venting out one window in the rear of the building.

Firefighters entered through the front of the building, knocked the fire down and pulled one individual from the building. The individual was reported at the time to be unconscious. The injuries of the person were unspecified, and they were transported to hospital.

About one hour after crews initially responded, the fire department confirmed the structure fire had been contained to one unit. About 30 minutes after this, crews stood down, returned to station and left the scene in the command of RCMP.

The fire is currently under investigation.

