UNBC to host virtual convocation celebrations due to pandemic

For the second consecutive year, the University of Northern British Columbia will hold virtual Convocation celebrations for its graduating class due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to hold the virtual ceremony on June 25 for the class of 2021 was made as the University continues to follow strict provincial, federal and international health guidelines that prohibit indoor gatherings of people who do not belong in the same household and that require mandatory physical distancing.

All UNBC graduates in the class of 2021, including those who attend campuses in Quesnel, Prince George, Terrace, Wilp Wilxo’oskwhl Nisga’a and Fort St. John can participate in the virtual ceremony.

“Even though vaccinations are happening throughout B.C., it’s still not safe for us to hold large gatherings on campus,” said President and Chancellor (Interim) Dr. Geoff Payne.

“We must continue to be diligent in following public safety protocols to stop the spread of the disease. The health and safety of our students, graduates, staff and faculty are of utmost concern.

“It is also important that we celebrate and recognize the achievements of our graduates. This virtual ceremony allows us to reduce health risks for our UNBC community.”

Participating in a virtual ceremony allows graduates to stay engaged with the graduating class by personalizing a graduation message, video or photo. All graduates will have their name and degree called even if they do not upload personal content. Regardless of the modifications being made to the Convocation event, students will still graduate and receive their parchment.

“We understand this is a difficult and challenging time for all of our students, especially those in the Class of 2021 as they complete their final year and a half of their degrees in alternate delivery modes,” said Payne. “We appreciate their understanding and patience to adapt in this rapidly evolving situation. The Convocation Office will be holding focus groups with students to get feedback and find additional ways to safely celebrate our students this year. Along with their families and friends and on behalf of the entire UNBC community, we congratulate them on their outstanding achievements.”

More information about UNBC’s 2021 Convocation can be found at www.unbc.ca/convocation.

