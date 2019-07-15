UNBC student will run for Cariboo-Prince George Green Party in federal election

Mackenzie Kerr, a 22-year-old student at the University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC), has announced she is running as the Green Party candidate for Cariboo-Prince George in this fall’s federal election.

Kerr describes herself as someone who is “honest, ethical and definitely not a professional politician.” The Cariboo-Prince George riding has been her home for 13 years.

“The people of Cariboo-Prince George need a strong, committed, honest person to represent us in Ottawa. Mackenzie is that person,” states her press release. “She will bring a brave, strong ‘can do’ Cariboo-Prince George voice to Ottawa. She will not just be a voice for the Ottawa party bosses in Prince George. Mackenzie champions Green Party values because the Green platform is progressive, costed and provides practical climate action.”

Kerr understands the importance of the forest industry to our community. Over the past three summers, she worked in the Stores department at Canfor’s Northwood pulp mill, working closely with all the trades at Northwood and advocating for a battery recycling program. She says she will fight for a federal commitment to a sustainable forestry industry in our community, our province and our country. Her love for nature inspired her to pursue her nearly-completed degree in Forestry from UNBC.

Kerr also understands the importance of agriculture to Cariboo-Prince George.

“Her 12 years of experience with the 4-H program as a national and provincial ambassador taught her the importance of local agriculture,” according to her press release. “Her 4-H experience has also given her the skills to represent our riding in a serious, professional manner.”

Kerr says she is also deeply committed to engaging young people in the future of Canada. She founded the Young Greens club at UNBC and was elected as the Sustainability Representative on the UNBC Student Society this February. More recently, she co-chaired the 2019 Walk for Alzheimer’s in Prince George.

Kerr also has a keen interest in the electrification of transportation, and as a student pilot, she’s eager to be part of the emerging era of electric aviation.

Throughout her time at Beaverly Elementary School, College Heights Secondary School, College of New Caledonia, and now at UNBC, Kerr says she has seen significant changes in our environment, from increasing numbers of forest fires to decreasing snow pack in the winter.

“Mackenzie decided to run for the Green Party because it’s the only party that has a deep, credible commitment to solving the climate crisis,” according to her press release. “Mackenzie will not be a politician who says one thing before the election, then does the opposite after — she is deeply committed to climate action.”

You can find Kerr on Facebook at Mackenzie Kerr-Green Party of Canada, on Instagram at MackenzieKerrforMP and on Twitter at @_mackenziekerr.

