‘Unauthorized items’ found during search at Mountain Institution

A six-day lockdown at the Agassiz prison is now over

  • Sep. 10, 2019 12:00 a.m.
A six-day lockdown at Mountain Institution is now over.

According to a release from Correctional Service Canada, the medium-security prison was put on lockdown on Monday, Sept. 3. The lockdown was lifted on Monday, Sept. 9.

The lockdown was put in place to allow for an “exceptional search” at the institution. According to the release, a number of “unauthorized items” were found, although it didn’t not specify what those items were.

The prison has now resumed its normal operations, and visits are once again allowed.

