Unattended cooking causes fire in Songhees Nation home

Two people treated for injuries, one transported to hospital Monday evening

Quick thinking neighbours managed to limit the spread of a residential structure fire on the Songhees Nation Monday evening.

Approximately 20 firefighters from View Royal and Colwood were called to the 1500-block of Middle Road for reports of a structure fire shortly before 6 p.m. on April 22.

When crews arrived, they found an unconscious man on the front lawn of a residence and neighbours with garden hoses attempting to control the fire.

BC Ambulance Service paramedics treated two people at the scene and transported one to hospital with injuries. The extent of those injuries is unknown.

According to View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst, there wasn’t a working smoke alarm in the building.

He credited the quick action of neighbours who noticed the fire, called 911 and attempted to control the blaze with fire extinguishers and garden hoses.

View Royal/Colwood Emergency Support Services attended to assist the displaced residents. West Shore RCMP and BC Hydro were also on scene to secure the building.

The cause of the fire, according to Hurst, was unattended cooking in the kitchen of the residence. Damage is estimated at $30,000 to $40,000.

