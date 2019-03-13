Ukrainian Easter egg

Linda Uchacz, of Yarn and Sew on, was taught by her mother how to decorate intricate Pyzanky, the traditional Ukrainian Easter egg. The colours and designs have special meanings. The eggs are believed to bring good luck and prosperity, and to protect a home and its occupants. They are blessed by priests at special Easter ceremonies. (Josee Bonhomme photo)

