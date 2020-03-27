UFVRD launches online crime reporting portal

Select, non-emergency crimes can now be reported through web site

With the closure of public facilities and efforts to fight off the coronavirus, the timing couldn’t be better to launch an online police reporting portal.

The Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment (UFVRD) officially launched a new, online crime reporting tool designed for residents to report some non-emergency crimes online through www.bc.rcmp.ca/ufvrd/report.

While in the comfort of their own homes, citizens with a valid email address can report crime in Chilliwack, Agassiz, Harrison Hot Springs, Hope and all throughout the Upper Fraser Valley Region in cases where there is no suspect, witness or follow-up required by an RCMP officer.

Residents will be able to report the following crimes:

– Damage/mischief to property under $5,000

– Damage/mischief to vehicle under $5,000

– Hit and run to an unoccupied vehicle or property

– Theft of a bicycle under $5,000

– Theft under $5,000

– Theft from vehicle under $5,000

– Lost property

“Reporting of non-emergency crime is a vital component of identifying where to deploy resources to ensure effective policing measures,” says UFVRD Superintendent MOM Officer in Charge Byron Massie. “This reporting tool will enhance our service delivery to residents of the UFVRD by making it more convenient to report non-emergency crimes and by freeing up call takers and frontline officers to focus on emergency calls for service.”

