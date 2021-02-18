UFV students honour Black History Month with video collection

UFV students in the bachelor of education program have created a number of videos to honour Black History Month. (Submitted)

University of the Fraser Valley students in the school’s Bachelor of Education program are honouring Black History Month by creating a series of videos highlighting Black Canadians and Americans.

The videos focus on the achievements of Black men and women, and also raise awareness about issues related to systemic racism.

The students have made the videos available to the schools where they are completing their teaching practicums.

“As part of BEd programming, we ask our teacher candidates to consider ways that they can ‘give back’ to the schools who provide them with a practicum placement,” stated Dr. Vandy Britton, teacher education department head at UFV.

“Given the complexities of organizing large-scale activities during COVID, our secondary teacher candidates decided to put together a series of videos highlighting the accomplishments of Black Canadians and Americans, both past and present, in honour of Black History month. The videos were shared with the principals of the schools where the teacher candidates are placed, in hopes that this information would be passed along to teachers and their students.”

The 19 videos, featuring notable Black citizens such as Viola Desmond, Harriet Tubman, Oscar Peterson, and even the newly famous young poet Amanda Gorman, can be viewed here:

docs.google.com/document/d/1ALjlxN4c16WBfIoUG2BiFngCXe_w0_hXUChwb4tdnXs

The idea was suggested by teacher candidate Kendall James-McKnight, and the rest of the group agreed to collaborate. The students created 19 videos, one for each school-in-session day in February. Once they had decided to work on one group project instead of individual events at their schools as might have been done in non-COVID times, the teacher candidates chose their subjects and created the videos.

“We allowed each group to select the individual of their choice. We wanted the videos to represent individuals who we believe have been inspirational and have paved the way for many to utilize their voices and overcome obstacles. There were lots of amazing people to choose from,” stated James-McKnight.

Making the videos was a learning experience for the UFV teacher candidates, James-McKnight notes.

“Some of the people chosen for our video series were people that some of us had never heard of before. This led to a learning experience on our part as we learned more about significant Black people who greatly impacted movements in Canadian and American society that have helped to shift us towards equality and anti-racism — a goal that we as a society are still trying to achieve.”

The videos were designed to be appropriate for students from Grade 6 and up, but would be useful for anyone wanting to learn more.

She notes that the schools are grateful to be receiving curriculum reflecting the history and issues faced by Black North Americans.

“It feels really incredible to be able to contribute a collection of videos to an area of the curriculum that is in desperate need of more resources,” she said. “I have had librarians from schools email me and tell me they are saving these videos for future use. It makes our cohort incredibly proud to know that we are not only able to help teachers celebrate Black History Month in their classroom this year, but in future years to come.”

