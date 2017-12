Girl said to be in serious condition

Police Wednesday morning continue to investigate at collision at Ash Road and Torquay Drive. Ambulance brought a woman to hospital in “serious condition” according to Saanich Police

Two vehicles struck a Saanich girl early Wednesday morning at the intersection of Ash Road and Torquay Drive.

The Grade 6 girl was hit by Mercedes Sports Utility Vehicle travelling eastbound on Ash Road, while crossing Torquay Drive. A Honda Sedan travelling westbound on Ash Road then hit her for a second time.

Ambulance carried the girl to Victoria General Hospital in “serious condition” according to Saanich Police, which remains on location investigating the accident.

Updates to follow.