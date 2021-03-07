Ucluelet’s Pluvio Restaurant announces positive COVID-19 test

Pluvio Restaurant has temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have very rigorous safety protocols in place so can remain open, however we will be temporarily closing for the time being,” Pluvio announced through its Facebook page on Thursday. “We have a very small team and we want to make sure everyone is healthy and happy to be at work before we welcome guests back.”

Our restaurant will be temporarily closed for the next few days. A member of our team has tested positive for covid-19…. Posted by Pluvio restaurant + rooms on Thursday, March 4, 2021

Ucluelet mayor Mayco Noel commended Pluvio for its transparency.

“They’re yet another business in the community that values and cherishes their relationship with the community, so being transparent is a fundamental first step and that’s very evident in how they’ve chosen to deal with this when they were notified,” Noel told the Westerly News on Sunday. “Obviously they’re following the guidance of Island Health and best practices and everything else they need to do in order to work their way through this.”

He added the situation is a reminder of the importance of anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested.

“Everybody is reacting to it calmly and understanding that it’s been identified quickly. The fact is we all know the signs and symptoms, the people in question knew that and they followed best practices and they went and got tested,” he said. “Signs and symptoms mean you go get tested…If you have a positive test, the next one is to take the proper steps in order to protect the community and that’s what they’re doing.”

He noted the town is 12 months into the coronavirus pandemic and residents are feeling fatigued by the stress and social isolation COVID-19 has brought.

“We are tired. I haven’t met a person at any kind of level that isn’t asking, ‘When is this going to end’ and we don’t know when it’s going to end,” he said. “There isn’t a person that I know that isn’t fatigued by this.”

He urges residents to continue diligently following COVID-19 protocols, like wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing, but added that lending an ear is an important step to remember as well.

“What we owe each other is following masks and following good procedures but also following that if you cross someone in your path that needs an ear for a few minutes…Offer your ear to listen for a few minutes if you find someone that may just want to vent or express their frustration or their fears of what’s going on,” he said. “I think the biggest thing that we need to do as community members and just generally as humans, is to be mindful that we’re all experiencing a sense of uncertainty and there’s some people that may not have a safe venue to express that…When you ask ‘How are you doing?’ to someone, pause and listen for a second.”

andrew.bailey@westerlynews.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ MORE: COVID-19 confirmed at Tofino Resort and Marina

READ MORE: Some Ucluelet restaurants heading back to take-out only as COVID-19 concerns rise

READ MORE: B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases climb to 634 Friday, four more deaths

Tofino-Ucluelet Westerly News