Ucluelet’s new mayor and council sworn in

Ucluelet’s new mayor Mayco Noel was sworn into office alongside councillors, from left, Marilyn McEwen, Rachelle Cole, Jennifer Hoar and Lara Kemps prior to Ukee council’s inaugural meeting on Nov. 6 inside the Ucluelet Community Centre’s George Fraser Room. (RUSSEL ROPER PHOTO)

Ucluelet’s new mayor Mayco Noel and council members Rachelle Cole, Jennifer Hoar, Lara Kemps, and Marilyn McEwen took their oaths of office at an inaugural council meeting on Nov. 6.

Ucluelet First Nation Samantha Touchie read an opening prayer and Suzanne Williams, director of operations for the Ucluelet First Nation government, tied the meeting off with a welcome to the new mayor and council.

Council appointments for 2019 were announced.

Councillor Rachelle Cole is the liaison for the Clayoquot Biosphere Trust, Coastal Family Resource Coalition, Sea View Seniors Housing Society, Ucluelet Emergency Network, Ucluelet Volunteer Fire Brigade, and the Westcoast Community Resources Society.

Councillor Jennifer Hoar will sit on the Aquarium Board, Central West Coast Forest Society, the Ucluelet and Area Historical Society and the Wild Pacific Trail Society. Hoar is also an alternate for the Vancouver Island Library Board.

Councillor Lara Kemps is on the Recreation Commission as well as acting liaison to the Parent Advisory Council (PAC), the Pacific Rim Whale Festival Society, Tourism Ucluelet, and the Ucluelet and Area Child Care Society.

Councillor Marilyn McEwen was appointed to the Harbour Advisory Commission and the Vancouver Island Library Board. She is also the liaison to the Food Bank on the Edge, the Pacific Rim Arts Society, and the West Coast Multiplex Society.

Mayor Mayco Noel was appointed to the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District Board, the Airport Committee, the Ucluelet Health Centre Working Group, and the West Coast Committee. He is also the liaison for the Barkley Community Forest, Coastal Community Network, DFO Fisheries Committee for Groundfish and Hake, Groundfish Development Authority, Regional Fisheries Committee, and the Ucluelet Chamber of Commerce.

“We are actually the 25th elected group since the establishment of Ucluelet,” mayor Noel said in his inaugural address. “I wish to thank all those that have served our community before us, that have laid the foundation to the place that we call home.”

Noel described the new council as a dynamic and engaged group of individuals that reflects Ucluelet.

“We represent boots on the ground. These five sets of boots is what we need to make sure the voices of every part of our community are heard to allow us to make sound decisions knowing what the community needs. What a wonderful viewpoint we have on this council,” he said.

Goals for 2019 include improving communications with residents and each each working group, embracing change, and making investments in the community that benefit the residents, said Noel.

“Safe streets, supported child care services, to name a few. This community needs to be brought forward into the future,” he said. “The time is now to take advantage of grants and federal funding to our community that may not be available in years to come. This will take aggressive moves on our part to take advantage of funding opportunities. I’m very proud to lead this council as mayor, but I also know that I’m equally proud to see those beside me that have been chosen be council.”

We are heading into exciting and challenging times for Ucluelet, Noel went on to say.

“I look forward to creating our community minded decisions by bringing everyone to the table.”