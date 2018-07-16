Ucluelet to reinstall rainbow crosswalks

Volunteers helped paint rainbow crosswalks in Ucluelet in 2016. Those crosswalks have since faded and the district plans to paint new rainbow crosswalks this year. (Photo - Andrew Bailey)

Ucluelet plans to install new rainbow crosswalks on Peninsula Road in front of Ucluelet Secondary School.

Two rainbow crosswalks were painted in 2016 to promote Ucluelet’s inclusivity and celebrate the local LGBTQ community, but both crosswalks’ initially-vibrant colours faded quickly and disappeared within several months of their installation.

The 2016 initiative was spearheaded by Ucluelet resident Courtney Johnson, who recently wrote a letter to Ucluelet’s municipal council expressing her desire to re-install the rainbow crosswalks.

In the letter, which council reviewed during their July 10 regular meeting, Johnson offered to look into the cost, location and safety standards of rainbow crosswalks to create a “permanent addition to Ucluelet.”

District CAO Mark Boysen advised council that plans to create “at least two and perhaps three” rainbow crosswalks in front of Ucluelet Secondary School was already in motion prior to receiving Johnson’s letter.

He said Ucluelet’s Manager of Parks and Recreation Abby Fortune and Superintendent of Public Works Warren Cannon collaborated on the initiative, but that a change in weather temporarily stalled the project.

“That will be restarted again shortly and the nice span of weather coming up will allow for the rainbow crosswalks to be done,” Boysen said.

Coun. Sally Mole said she volunteered to help paint the rainbow crosswalks in 2016 and hoped the new ones would enjoy a longer life-span.

“I was really disappointed with how [the 2016 crosswalks] lasted. They seemed to wear out really fast,” Mole said. “I’m just wondering if we were using the right kind of paint, for one, and just want to make sure, if we’re all going to pull our socks up and get busy painting, that it is something that’s going to last.”

Boysen assured a different kind of paint will be used on the new rainbow crosswalks.

Food truck approved

Council has approved a permit and business licence for a food truck to operate outside the Army Navy and Air Force Veterans Hall on Peninsula Road.

In his application, Ucluelet resident and Ukee Dogs owner Zane Nilsson wrote that his ‘Cheesus’ food truck has served artisanal grilled cheese sandwiches along with homemade soda and kombucha at local events for the past year and that he had struck a deal with the ANAF to set up the truck daily from noon-8 p.m.

He explained that he plans to set up two collapsible tables and eight chairs during operating hours and assured any waste associated with the business would be removed.

In a report to council, Ucluelet’s Planner 1 John Towgood expressed support for the mobile vendor application.

“This application proposes to develop an unresolved and underutilized part of the subject property,” he wrote. “The [Official Community Plan] encourages both the infill and the increase of commercial density and the proposed is a temporary step in that direction. Mobile Vending is a growing trend in BC and is a desired dining option for both residents and tourists.”

ANAF vice president Bronwyn Kelleher and Unit Secretary Kasia Kromka submitted a joint letter to council explaining the ANAF is excited about the new food truck use in their parking lot.

“There is limited food options in Ucluelet and especially during the summer months with the increase in tourism,” they wrote. “We feel that by providing food vending in the middle of town it will supplement the already existing food businesses and provide more options for locals and tourists alike.”

Callison’s application included letters of support from four nearby businesses: Norwood Restaurant, Heartwood Kitchen, Barry’s Drug Mart and Ocean Pet Supplies.

Coun. Marilyn McEwen said the revenue brought in by the food truck’s rent would help the ANAF’s “efforts to reinvent themselves,” and added that she was pleased to see support from the neighbourhood.

“We’ve seen a lot of applications for mobile vendors and a lot of them, kind of, go sideways because of the neighbours and whatnot,” she said. “But, I see a lot of letters of endorsement from the neighbouring businesses so I’m really happy to see that and I think it will be a good fit.”

Mayor Dianne St. Jacques agreed and commended the applicant for taking the time and initiative to talk with neighbouring businesses.

“It certainly saves us a lot of questions and all the information that’s in here is terrific,” she said.

Chamber demands action on housing

The Ucluelet Chamber of Commerce is urging council to address the community’s lack of available housing.

Council reviewed a letter co-signed by chamber president Dian McCreary, vice president Laurie Gehrke and treasurer Suzanne Ryles last week that explained the chamber had conducted over 70 interviews that suggested locals are unsatisfied with the district’s development approval process.

“Respondents are also dissatisfied with the available quantity, quality and cost of local housing,” they wrote.

The letter suggests businesses are having a tough time attracting and retaining employees due to the housing situation.

“Being able to hire and house their staff, to encourage growth in our business community year-round, will improve our economic growth in the future,” they wrote.

“We ask that the District of Ucluelet assist in finding solutions to alleviate housing issues, both for staff accommodations and long term affordable housing in our community.”

The chamber also requested to be kept up to date on any initiatives council is considering to tackle the housing issue.

Coun. Mayco Noel suggested council is working on solutions.

“It’s a live topic in general. I think everybody talks about housing and it comes from different angles for us,” he said.

Council agreed to send a letter to the chamber with information from the district’s planning department on current housing strategies as well as promising to keep them up to date on future initiatives.