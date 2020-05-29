Ucluelet releases COVID-19 Recovery Plan

Part of the recovery plan involves deploying three district staff as COVID-19 Community Monitors

The District of Ucluelet has released a COVID-19 Community Recovery Plan “intended to promote community resiliency and guide the health and economic recovery of the community from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Touted as a “living document”, Ucluelet’s fourteen-page recovery plan outlines specific actions through economic, social, and municipal lenses.

CAO Mark Boysen introduced draft three of the recovery plan during the May 12 regular council meeting. He said Ucluelet’s re-opening timelines mainly depend on the province depends on the Provincial Restart B.C. Plan.

“We’re in a marathon situation here, long-term,” said Boysen. “There is new information coming at us all the time and I think it’s really important that we put this all together in one spot.”

“That’s really a key part for us and really a benefit for the district. If we can align all our communications and put them into one plan, that will really help us to be able to recover,” he said.

Ucluelet’s COVID-19 recovery task force is comprised of the district’s senior management team, plus an all-star roster of individuals including Dr. Carrie Marshall, Lara Kemps from the Ucluelet Chamber of Commerce, Denise Stys-Norman from Tourism Ucluelet, and Margaret Morrison from the Westcoast Community Resources Society. They intend to meet on a weekly basis and consult regularly with Tofino’s task force and neighbouring First Nations communities.

Part of Ucluelet’s recovery plan involves deploying three district staff as COVID-19 Community Monitors to gather information and report on trends.

“They are essentially eyes and ears. It’s important to note that they are not bylaw officers,” said Boysen.

Ucluelet’s manager of recreation and tourism Abby Fortune concurred.

“These district staff observe the use of district owned public spaces, so the district can make informed decisions about re-opening and layout. You will see their friendly faces around town making sure we are on the right track over the next couple of months. The community monitors are not bylaws officers,” said Fortune.

On May 19, 2020, Ucluelet’s skatepark and basketball courts were re-opened. Playgrounds have yet to be re-opened and the Vancouver Island Regional Library within the Ucluelet Community Centre is not yet open.

“We are in the process of preparing the Community Centre for a soft opening. The target date is June 15. We are currently exploring what summer programming might look like,” said Fortune via email to the Westerly.

“The library is not open at this time. I have been in contact with them – they are in the process of determining their process and timing for opening,” she went on to say.

A slice of Ucluelet’s recovery plan includes focusing on marine activities by liaising with COVID-19 Active Fishermen’s committee and “exploring harbour reserve fund options for supporting commercial harbour businesses.”

Anyone interested in learning more about Ucluelet’s Community COVID-19 Recovery Plan is encourage to visit: https://www.ucluelet.ca/community/covid-19-update.

Feedback from the public is welcome, notes Boysen.

