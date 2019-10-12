Ucluelet reconsiders rejected pot shop

Ucluelet mayor and council have rehashed their Sept. 18 decision to deny an application for a cannabis retail shop located behind the Ucluelet Liquor Store at 1786 Peninsula Road.

During the Oct. 8 regular council meeting, Mayor Mayco Noel made a formal request to council to reconsider the application at 1786 Peninsula Road that was defeated by a three to two vote.

“I think we need to do a better job of engaging the community on a public venue,” said Noel.

“There are a lot of people not willing to give their name and address on the topic, and that’s a reality. It doesn’t matter if it’s pro or against. Up to this point, I’ve always thought it wasn’t a matter of if it was coming to Ucluelet, it was a matter of where it was going in Ucluelet. The conversation has changed, which is fantastic. I’m always going to support the decisions the council makes at this table, but it’s really got a lot of people talking,” said Noel, who voted in favour of the 1786 Peninsula Road application.

Ucluelet council voted unanimously to reconsider the defeated pot shop and referred the application to Public Hearing to gather community input.

Furthermore, mayor and council directed District of Ucluelet staff to prepare and give notice for a Public Cannabis Open House prior to the next Public Hearing.

“I really just want to thank you all for going down this path where it’s going to bring us all together. I think we just really need to figure out what the community’s appetite is,” said Noel, adding that he’s looking forward to having an open discussion.

Three applications for cannabis retail sales are now up for discussion: ‘Ucluelet Cannabis Co.’ located behind the Ucluelet Liquor Store at 1786 Peninsula Road, ‘Platinum Cannabis’ located on 1972 Peninsula Road between Abbondanza’s Pizza and Vancouver Island Hydroponics, and ‘Green Leaves Cannabis Co.’ down the hill from Barry’s Drug Store at 1685 Peninsula Road.

The latest application from Green Leaves Cannabis Co. included 170 signatures from Ucluetians and neighbours in support of the cannabis sales venture. Additionally, the applicant committed $20,000 to beautify the area with a collection of rose bushes and new gravel path that leads down to the retail site.

Notice of the Cannabis Open House and Public Hearing will be published in upcoming editions of the Westerly. According to District staff, they are hoping to schedule the event in the evening around mid-November.

