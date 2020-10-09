Ucluelet RCMP and Vancouver Island GIS drug trafficking investigation leads to arrests

Trafficking and weapons charges were approved against seven adults from Ucluelet

On September 22, 2020, the Ucluelet RCMP and Island District GIS executed arrest warrants on seven adults from Ucluelet. During their arrest further seizures were made and additional charges are being recommended for two of the suspects. (Westerly File photo)

Seven Ucluelet residents have been charged with multiple drug and weapons offences following a year-long joint operation between the Ucluelet RCMP and Vancouver Island RCMP General Investigation section (GIS).

The operation targeted the illegal opioid drug trade in the area with the intent to limit the effects of the crisis in the community, reads an Oct. 8 RCMP news release.

Charged are:

• Dylan Bower (Trafficking in controlled substance X2, Possession for the purpose of trafficking and firearms offences)

• David Cameron (Trafficking in controlled substance X2)

• Reginald David (Trafficking in controlled substance)

• John Trethewey (Trafficking in controlled substance X3 and Possession for the purpose of trafficking X3)

• Gillian Pratt (Trafficking in controlled substance X2)

• Sheldon Bower (Possession for the purpose of trafficking and firearms related offences)

• Angelena Duarto (Possession for the purpose of trafficking and firearms related offences)

The operation began in September 2019 when two search warrants were executed in Ucluelet; drugs, firearms, drug paraphernalia, and a vehicle were seized, according to the RCMP. The seized drugs were later sent off for analysis and the drugs being sold and distributed as heroin was confirmed to be fentanyl. Other drugs seized included cocaine, heroin and oxycodone. Also seized was a significant amount of currency, four firearms and a vehicle.

With the ongoing worldwide coronavirus pandemic delaying court proceedings, charge approval timelines were extended. In early September 2020, various charges including trafficking and weapons charges were approved against seven adults from Ucluelet. Three of the adults also faced weapons charges stemming from the firearms seized, police say.

When executing arrest warrants on Sept. 22, 2020, Ucluelet RCMP and Island District GIS officers made further seizures and additional charges are being recommended for two of the suspects.

All individuals are Ucluelet residents, and will be appearing in court at a future date.

“This co-operative partnership between all agencies shows the required hard work that is required for these extensive and multi-layered investigations to be a success says Corporal Chris Manseau, BC RCMP media relations officer. “With these drugs and firearms now seized, the Ucluelet RCMP and their partners, are showing the hard line taken against drug dealers in their community.”

