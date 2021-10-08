Ucluelet First Nation declares state of emergency as COVID-19 cases rise on West Coast

The Ucluelet First Nation has declared a state of emergency due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

“The presence of virus variants of concern, in particular the Delta variant, has heightened the risk to Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ First Nation members generally and particularly to elders and members with underlying medical concerns,” reads an order from UFN president Charles McCarthy released on Thursday evening.

“As a result of this heightened risk and recent confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the community, the President wishes to declare a state of local emergency on all Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ lands to protect Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ citizens and all British Columbians from contracting COVID-19, maintain essential goods and services for Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ citizens and support the Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ government’s ongoing response to COVID-19.”

Non-residents are asked to stop all non-essential travel into the First Nation’s community of Hitac̓u.

