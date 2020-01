Did you feel it? Earthquakes Canada is confirming an earthquake at 1:35 p.m. Friday centering 46 kilometers south east of Ucluelet.

Did you feel it? Earthquakes Canada is confirming an earthquake at 1:35 p.m. Friday centering 46 kilometers south east of Ucluelet.

The initial magnitude was 4.0 though it has since been upgraded to 4.5.

According to Emergency Management BC, there is no threat of a Tsunami for B.C.