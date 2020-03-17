Ucluelet closes public facilities, Co-op launches seniors’ shopping hour and home delivery service

"We ask that residents continue to be diligent with handwashing and distancing themselves from others

A perplexing run on toilet paper across Vancouver Island hit the West Coast last week as the Ucluelet Co-op’s toilet paper shelves were bare on Saturday due to fears over the COVID-19 global pandemic . (Andrew Bailey photo)

Ucluelet has closed its district office and indoor recreation facilities indefinitely in an effort to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.

The Ucluelet Community Centre, Ucluelet Athletic Club Hall and Seaplane Base Hall are all closed to the public as of Tuesday.

“This will have an impact on our family-friendly community, but the District staff will continue to be available during normal business hours,” read an announcement posted to the district’s Facebook page, adding that staff can be reached at 250-726-7744 and info@ucluelet.ca.

A regularly scheduled municipal council meeting will proceed at the Ucluelet Community Centre’s George Fraser Room at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be open to the public. Residents are reminded that all meetings can be viewed online on the district’s Youtube channel.

The district plans to provide regular updates on the COVID-19 global pandemic at www.ucluelet.ca.

“We ask that residents continue to be diligent with handwashing and distancing themselves from others. The District has increased surface cleaning activities and availability of sanitizer at the Community Centre,” the announcement reads. “Our Chief Administrative Office, Fire Chief, and Council will monitor the COVID-19 situation as it evolves and will be providing further updates.”

The Ucluelet Co-op has also announced new precautions to help restrict the spread of COVID-19, including special shopping hours for seniors and home-delivery services.

“The Ucluelet Co-op will be open from 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for all seniors (aged 60+). We are putting this early opening in place, so that we can help protect all our seniors,” read a post on the Co-op’s Facebook page signed by general manager Laurie Gehrke. “Any community member that is self-isolating, please email in your shopping list and we will be happy to do your shopping and deliver to your doorstep. Please provide a phone number on your email so we can call you directly as we do require your help, so we get everything just right. Please email your list and contact information to admin@uclueletcoop.com.”

The post added that the Co-op is restricting all reusable mugs and containers and providing customers with recycled paper cups and containers at the deli counter.

“At this time we are only accepting card payments at the deli as another measure to eliminate community spread,” it read.

andrew.bailey@westerlynews.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ MORE: COVID-19: Ahousaht First Nation closes community to non-residents

READ MORE: Pacific Rim Whale Festival postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

READ MORE: SD70 superintendent urges families not to travel outside Canada

Tofino-Ucluelet Westerly News