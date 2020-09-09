Uber expected in Victoria by early winter

Ride-sharing agency has been on mainland six months

A passenger gets into an Uber rideshare in San Francisco. Uber is expected to arrive in Victoria early this winter. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Uber is in the final stages of approval and believes it will offer its ride services in Victoria by Christmas.

The ride-share company has been operating for six months in Greater Vancouver and the Fraser Valley and is now expanding into Victoria and Kelowna for the holiday season, said Michael van Hemmen, Uber’s Head of City Operations in Canada.

“With the launch of Uber, ideally in time for the holiday season, we look forward to more safe, reliable, and affordable rides for Victoria and Kelowna residents,” said Michael van Hemmen, Uber’s Head of City Operations in Canada. “In the meantime, we encourage all qualified drivers with a Class 1, 2, or 4 license to sign up at drive.uber.com.”

Uber submitted their application to the Passenger Transportation Board to operate in all regions of the province. It is expected to take three months.

Uber said approximately 100,000 people opened the Uber app in Victoria and Kelowna over the last year, showing there is considerable anticipation for the ride-share.

“Ridesharing provides another option for people to get around Victoria, and is a great fit for our reputation as a tech city,” said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps.

To qualify as an Uber driver, applicants must have a Class 1, 2, or 4 license, a criminal record check, and have obtained less than four driving infractions in the last three years. Drivers must own a vehicle less than 10 years old.

Uber currently has a “No Mask. No Ride” policy that it will employ for the foreseeable future.

Drivers must take a selfie to verify they are wearing a mask and riders who have been reported as not wearing a mask will be required to take a selfie in order to book future rides.

