Uber Eats service area expands to Saanich Peninsula

LaRae Richards loads an order for deliver via Uber Eats Wednesday afternoon at Red Onion Burgers in Mountlake Terrace on May 17, 2017. (Kevin Clark / The Herald)

Uber Eats has expanded its services up the Saanich Peninsula.

Uber Eats is expanding its services up the Saanich Peninsula, in the areas outlined in the map provided. (Courtesy of Uber Eats)

The food delivery company announced Tuesday that Uber Eats will offer food delivery, pick-up and online ordering from just north of Sidney stretching into Saanich, excluding an area west of John Dean Provincial Park.

Uber Eats, which has been available in Victoria since August 2018, partners with restaurants to offer food delivery and pick-up so that people can get take-out from their favourite local eatery.

READ ALSO: UBER Eats food delivery launches in Greater Victoria

To use the service, customers can download the Uber Eats app, choose their delivery address and browse local restaurants. Users can track orders from pick up to delivery.

Uber Eats first launched in Canada in 2015 and has grown to include more than 8,000 restaurants and 10,000 delivery partners.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria News