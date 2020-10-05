UBCO writer in residence offering writing critique, virtual public talks

UBCO has a new writer in residence for fall, and she’s offering free writing critiques as well as one-on-one virtual sessions to answer any storytelling questions.

Kim Senklip Harvey is a director, playwright and actor and as a service to her community, she is accepting writing samples from the public starting from Oct. 13 to Oct. 23.

During the one-on-one virtual meetings, Harvey will discuss with other writers their work, the writing process and storytelling.

Harvey is of Syilx, Tsilhqot’in, Ktunaxa and Dakelh ancestry and has worked on many projects all across Turtle Island, including the national tour of “Where the Blood Mixes”, “Gordon Winter” and the world premiere of “Children of God.” Her play “Kamloopa” received the Jessie Richardson award for “Significant Artistic Achievement for Decolonizing Theatre Practices and Spaces”. The play was published into a book last year.

“Kim is an exciting, dynamic, up-and-coming playwright, and whose play ‘Kamloopa: An Indigenous Matriarch Story’ is as funny as it is profound,” creative writing professor Anne Flemming said.

“It just makes sense for the local community to celebrate her work and learn from her.”

Harvey will also be hosting a free virtual talk titled “Interior Salish Sharing: Stories from a Shapeshifter” on Tuesday, Oct. 20. In her presentation, she will share the process of dismantling and troubling colonial and neo-capital systems, and the resurgence of Indigenous matriarchal-led systems and frameworks.

Writers are invited to submit their manuscripts for Harvey’s review. The deadline for submissions is Thursday, Oct. 8.

For more information on submitting your work, as well as Harvey’s virtual lecture, visit this link.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan Public Schools thanks educators on World Teacher’s Day

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan