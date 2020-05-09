UBCM awards Qualicum Beach $15,000 for trail project

The Union of British Columbia Municipalities have awarded $15,000 to the Town of Qualicum Beach through the Age-Friendly Communities Program.

This project will create age-friendly wayfinding for the town’s trail networks. New signage will be posted at key trails, with details on trail accessibility, such as the level of difficulty (trail length, elevation, grade), access to washrooms, and linkages to other trails. These details will allow users to determine suitability of a trail to match their ability and needs, and give them the confidence to undertake more trails.

This project will also implement a series of guided walks that incorporate safely building physical strength through walking, and how to use the trail wayfinding to its greatest potential to encourage future use.

“Through this wayfinding project, we hope to enable our trail users to feel safe and confident in getting out into nature, getting a little exercise, and enjoying the beautiful trails that thread throughout Qualicum Beach,” said mayor Brian Wiese.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

