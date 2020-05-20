UBC research team looking to talk to new moms

They are gathering information on pregnancy and birth during COVID-19

UBC researchers are looking for pregnant or new moms to share their experiences of COVID-19. (Kevin Clark / The Herald)

A UBC research team is looking for patients to share their experience about their pregnancy and postpartum during COVID-19.

The Centre for Rural Health Research at UBC is researching the impact of COVID-19 on rural mothers and asking people who are currently pregnant or gave birth after March 17, 2020 to participate in virtual 60-90 minute focus groups.

The research is being conducted by Drs. Jude Komelsen and Asif Khowaja. Earlier this spring, the team also conducted a survey on the topic and has previously conducted focus groups in Revelstoke asking about surgery and maternity care experiences.

The information collected through the focus groups will be used to inform planning of care and support services for moms and their families during COVID-19.

Each participant will receive a $25 gift card.

To participate contact Eva Sullivan at eva.sullivan@ubc.ca or call 604-822-4587.

