UBC Okanagan exhibit to highlight history of gender and sexuality

UBC Okanagan is hosting A Queer Century, an exhibition of books and other literature currently on loan from UBC Vancouver’s rare books and special collections department.

The exhibition will feature books, flyers, leaflets and other literature telling stories from the history of sexuality, progressing from the emergence of homosexuality as a named concept in 1869 to the announced decriminalization of homosexual activity in Canada in 1969.

“The curators and our colleagues in rare books and special collections have done an outstanding job on this collection,” said UBCO chief librarian Heather Berringer.

“We can’t wait to see it installed in our new special collections space in the Commons building.”

A Queer Century, 1869-1969 opens Wednesday, Nov. 13 and will run until the end of December in the special collections area of the Commons building — the lower level of the Commons in the D. Ross Fitzpatrick Great Hall.

Exhibit curators associate professor Kyle Frackman and associate professor Gregory Mackie will be at UBCO on November 13 and will lead tours of the exhibit from 1 to 3 p.m.

More information about the exhibit can be found at the university library’s website.

