UBC Okanagan celebrates trans community’s strength and resilience

The remembrance event brought student poets and musicians together

UBCO marked Transgender Day of Remembrance with a gathering for students.

The night was full of speakers sharing their experiences through poetry and music. There was also a moment of silence for transgender and other members of the LGBTQ+ community who died after years of discrimination and prejudices.

The night’s theme was strength and resilience in the LGBTQ+ community. Students performers pointed out that no matter how difficult things have been for them, the community continues to thrive.

The event ended with the opportunity for students to tell their stories through art.

For more information on on-campus LGBTQ+ resources, visit UBCO’s Pride Resource Centre site.

