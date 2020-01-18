U.K. press wonders if Nanaimo bars lured Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Canada

Nanaimo bars are so good they’re fit for royalty.

Nanaimo’s signature treat has been making headlines in the U.K. this week after they were spotted on a dessert tray at Canada House in Victoria on Jan. 7 while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were visiting.

“Were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lured to Canada by chocolate treats?” asked a headline in the Daily Mail. “Diplomats reveal Royals loved coconut and custard-based Nanaimo bars served at embassy so much they even asked to take a plate home with them.”

Hello Magazine went one further: “Prince Harry’s favourite snack revealed – and it’s from Canada,” read a headline in the tabloid today, Jan. 18, citing former royal chef Darren McGrady.

The chef responded via social media that he wasn’t sure he ever actually said Nanaimo bars were the Duke of Sussex’s all-time fave, but did recall the princes enjoying them in their youth.

“Prince Harry is no stranger to Nanaimo bars. I used to make them (the Buckingham Palace recipe we got when The Queen visited Canada in 1983) for him and William at Kensington Palace when they had friends over,” McGrady posted on social media.

Both tabloids detail the Nanaimo bar’s layers, with Hello describing the dessert as “delicious-sounding.” The Mail reports that Nanaimo bars “are produced in the small city of the same name.”

Shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit to Vancouver Island, the couple announced they wished to step aside as senior royals and live part-time in North America.

Buckingham Palace announced Saturday that Harry and Meghan will no longer use the titles “royal highness” or receive public money and will no longer be considered working members of the royal family as of this spring They will continue to be known as Harry, Duke and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Harry will remain a prince and sixth in line to the British throne.

