A westbound U-Haul truck on Fraser Highway drove into a hydro pole before hitting a traffic sign pole Saturday morning (Jan. 18). (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

U-Haul truck hits hydro pole, causes power outage in Surrey

Vehicle driving westbound on Fraser Highway

A single-vehicle crash left about 2,500 customers without power in Cloverdale Saturday morning (Jan. 18)

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said the driver of the truck was travelling westbound on Fraser Highway when it “sheared” a hydro pole, eventually slamming into a traffic sign pole near 184th Street.

BC Hydro initially reported about 2,500 customers lost power due to the crash. As of 2:10 p.m., a little more than 2,000 customers were still without power.

