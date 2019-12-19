Barriere’s Tyler Schilling (right) is a member of TRU’s WolfPack Men’s Basketball Team. (TRU Photo)

Tyler Schilling, a member of TRU’s WolfPack

Barriere grad Schilling pursuing science degree and playing basketball

Barriere’s Tyler Schilling, ‘walked on’ and made TRU’s WolfPack Basketball Team two years ago. Last season, he red shirted, and this year he is on the team.

A combination of hard work and determination has paid off for this Barriere graduate, not only being a U SPORTS athlete, but he is also strong academically.

Tyler’s goal is to become a teacher and he is currently studying for a science degree at the university.

He says, “I became a member of the Mens WolfPack Basketball team by emailing Coach Clark the spring of my grade 12 year asking if I could tryout. I then attended a couple of scrimmages with the team”

Tyler says during his first year at TRU Coach Clark asked him if he wanted to come and train with the team. Tyler took that opportunity, and it has led him to become a member of the team during his second year at TRU.

Although this young man hasn’t played much on the team to date, WolfPack Coach Scott Clark says, “Tyler has the ability to a lot of things on the floor, and if he continues to improve his ability to shoot the ball he can increase his on court value. He is a great kid, and works extremely hard both on and off the court, he has the respect of all his teammates because of his attitude and work ethic.”

Asked about the training program at TRU, Tyler commented, “The training was an adjustment from high school, however it has led me to become a better athlete”

He notes his current training program at TRU entails practice four times a week, lifting three times a week, and shooting every day.

Tyler says the training “gives you a chance to bond with your teammates as you are grouped with your teammates to train throughout the year, and being a part of the team has given me opportunities to travel with the team to Oregon and California.”

Although his life is busy, Tyler still finds the time to come back to Barriere to help with the high school basketball team, and he also coaches a summer league team as well.

Asked about plans for basketball in his future, Tyler commented, “I hope to continue to improve and work my way up over the next four years at TRU.”

