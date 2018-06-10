Tyler is one of three Kitimat apprentice stars

Entry to the program means finding students an employer who is willing to take them on

Tyler Flegel is one of three Kitimat apprentices who received $1,000 through the Youth Work in Trades award for sustained and exceptional work as an apprentice.

Flegel, who has been working for Kitimat mayor and business owner Phil Germuth, registered for the Youth Work in Trades program which is aimed at providing skill development through practical, hands-on work experience.

The students enrolled in these courses go to work and attend high school at the same time.

District Trades Coordinator Brigitta Van Heek thanked Germuth and the other employers in the district who support the program.

“The school district appreciates the support of employers like Phil who take the time and commitment to sponsor students in apprenticeship. Tyler’s trade is Auto Service and he has completed Level 3 already, thanks to his head start in high school,” said Van Heek.

The other two Kitimat students who received the award this year are electrician Evan Bahn (currently working in Vancouver) and Lukas Adams (sponsored by Dollar Automotive) who is undergoing technical training in Prince George.

Students must also formally register with the Industry Training Authority as Youth Apprentices. Successful completion of the program earns students 16 credits towards graduation.

High school students already working as an apprentice can speak to their school counsellors about signing up for the program.