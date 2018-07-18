Two wildfires burning near Golden

Two wildfires are burning in the Golden area, started last night due to lightning strikes.

Two wildfires are burning in the Golden area, started last night due to lightning strikes.

The larger of the two is located at Frenchman’s Ridge, and is burning 0.6 hectares in size. BC Wildfire Service is already on scene, and working to suppress the fire. Frenchman’s Ridge is located between the Town of Golden and Navy Peak, which is the first peak behing Pine Drive.

The second fire is burning further from town at Glenogle Creek, and is 0.02 hectares in size. BC Wildfire Service is attending both fires simulaneously, and using appropriate measures to ensure the fires don’t spread.

“Both of them are suspected lightning caused because of the lightning that happened last night,” said BC fire information officer Ashley Davidoff. “The appropriate crews are responding to these fires with means that they feel is necessary.”

Witnesses in Golden saw that the fires were burning, and it was reported to the BC Wildifre Service in a timely manner. Golden Fire Department firefighter and witness Rob Perry saw that helicopters were working on the fire all day on July 18, and were still working into the late evening.

“It was outside of our jurisdiction. We didn’t get paged out,” he said. “I’ve been watching helicopters all day from the fire hall… That’s all I know from personal account.”

Further information about these fires will be updated online, and can be found at www.bcwildfire.ca. To report signs of smoke or fire, call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 from a cellphone immediately.

“With these types of fires, they are lightning caused, so the public is our first set of eyes on these things. Report any wildfire,” Davidoff said.

More updates will be provided at www.bcwildfire.ca.