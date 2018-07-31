Two White Rock RCMP officers assaulted

Officers not yet back to work Tuesday

Two White Rock police officers were sent to hospital after being assaulted during an arrest Sunday morning.

White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears confirmed the assaults, reading from a statement to Peace Arch News Tuesday afternoon that indicated the officers were responding to a call for service in the 14100-block of North Bluff Road at approximately 9:15 a.m.

“Members attended and arrested a man for assault,” Sears said. “During the arrest, it became apparent that the male was suffering from mental-health issues and two officers were assaulted.”

Both officers went to hospital, treated for minor injuries and subsequently released, Sears noted.

Sears said the officers were not yet back to work, and described the injuries as “soft-tissue damage, bruising.”

The man arrested was taken to hospital and admitted under the Mental Health Act, Sears added.

“Investigation is ongoing and at the time, criminal code charges are being considered.”